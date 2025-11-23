At least 6 killed, 36 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks have killed at least six people and injured 36 others across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Nov. 23.

Overnight, Russian forces launched 98 drones at Ukraine, including around 60 Shaheds, Ukraine's Air Force reported. Ukraine's air defense shot down 69 drones, according to the report, while 27 drones reached their targets in 12 locations.

Russian forces also used multiple rocket launchers, glide bombs, artillery, and FPV (first-person view) drones to attack civilian areas close to the front line.

A drone strike on Dnipro, a city in central Ukraine, hit a residential building, injuring 14 poeple, including an 11-year-old girl, local governor reported. Elsewhere in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two more people were injured.

Zaporizhzhia, a city in southeastern Ukraine, also came under a drone attack. A strike on a supermarket and residential buildings injured six residents last night, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Other attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed two people and injured two others, while damaging houses and other infrastructure, according to Fedorov.

"The intensity of attacks in the region remains one of the highest. Over the past day, the enemy carried out more than 870 strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast — mostly on front-line communities: Stepnohirsk, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, and the entire front line," Fedorov wrote.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces attacked multiple areas with drones, glide bombs, and artillery, killing four people and injuring 11, including a child, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Sumy Oblast, a rescuer responding to the overnight attack was injured, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said.

Other attacks damaged houses and other civilian infrastructure in Odesa and Kharkiv oblasts, but local authorities reported no casualties.