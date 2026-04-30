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At least 4 killed, 64 people injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

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by Tania Myronyshena
At least 4 killed, 64 people injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day
A residential building caught fire following a Russian mass overnight drone attack on Odesa on April 30, 2026. (Local authorities/Telegram)

At least four people were killed and 64 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on April 30.

Russian forces launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 206 drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. It reported downing 172 drones.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes killed one person and injured two others in the town of Druzhkivka, while a separate attack injured another person in the city of Kramatorsk, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured another over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

A separate Russian attack on April 30 at around 10:45 a.m. local time killed one person and injured at least 11 people in the Dniprovskyi district, Hanzha said.

The attack destroyed a bus and two passenger cars, while eight other vehicles were damaged. A nearby store and apartment building were also damaged in the strike.

In Odesa, at least 20 people were injured, including two in serious condition, in a mass drone attack targeting civilian infrastructure, local authorities said.

Strikes and falling debris damaged dozens of civilian sites, including apartment buildings, houses, a hotel, a kindergarten, an administrative building, parking areas, garages, and vehicles.

In Kherson Oblast, 11 people, including a child, were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, according to local authorities.

Regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin later said a 54-year-old man was injured in a drone attack around 4:30 a.m. local time, bringing the total number of casualties to 12.

In Kharkiv Oblast, nine people were injured in Russian attacks targeting Kharkiv and 24 other settlements, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, three people were injured in Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. Russian forces launched 1,062 strikes on 39 settlements across the oblast.

A 56-year-old and a 54-year-old men were injured in Russian drone attacks in Sumy Oblast, the regional military administration reported. Russian forces carried out more than 60 attacks on 38 settlements across 19 communities in the oblast.

Two civilian men were injured in a Russian drone attack in Chernihiv Oblast, local authorities reported. A hangar caught fire, and agricultural machinery belonging to an educational institution was damaged, including trucks, combines, a tractor, and a car.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry reported that Russian attacks left parts of seven regions without electricity, including Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Odesa, Sumy, and Kharkiv oblasts.

The ministry also said one energy worker was injured in Sumy Oblast, while a drone struck a vehicle carrying energy workers in Kharkiv Oblast.

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Tania Myronyshena

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Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

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