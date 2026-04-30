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Russian overnight attack on Odesa damages kindergarten and residential buildings, injures 16

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by Sonya Bandouil
Russian overnight attack on Odesa damages kindergarten and residential buildings, injures 16
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Odesa Oblast, Ukraine overnight on April 30, 2026. (Odesa City Military Administration head Serhii Lysak/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a mass drone attack on Odesa overnight on April 30, striking residential neighborhoods across multiple districts of the city and injuring at least 16 people, local officials reported.

The heaviest damage was recorded in Odesa's Prymorskyi district, according to Serhii Lysak, head of the local military administration.

A high-rise apartment building and a five-story residential building were damaged in the district, sparking large fires on the upper floors and roof that rescuers later managed to contain.

The attack also damaged private homes in central Odesa, as well as a kindergarten, a shopping center, a hotel, and administrative buildings, Lysak reported.

In the Khadzhibeyskyi district, strikes hit infrastructure facilities, warehouses, and a garage cooperative, while dozens of buses and passenger cars were destroyed or damaged in parking areas across the city.

At least 16 people were injured in the attack, including a 17-year-old boy. Lysak said that two victims remain in intensive care in serious condition, adding that “doctors are fighting for their lives.”

More than 280 emergency workers and 68 pieces of equipment were deployed to respond to the aftermath, while operational aid centers were set up to assist residents whose homes were damaged.

Situated on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, Odesa remains a frequent target of Russian drone and missile attacks.

The latest strike follows another Russian drone attack on the city on April 27, which injured 14 people and damaged residential buildings and hotel infrastructure.

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The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
OdesaOdesa OblastRussian attackDrone attackUkraine
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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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Thursday, April 30
Thursday, April 30
Belarus bars Russian conscripts from leaving country.

Russian citizens are prohibited from leaving the country after receiving a draft notice. According to the report, Belarus and Russia share conscription bases, so the Belarusian security services have access to them and can detain a person if they are in the base.

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