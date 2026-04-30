Russian overnight attack on Odesa damages kindergarten and residential buildings, injures 16

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a mass drone attack on Odesa overnight on April 30, striking residential neighborhoods across multiple districts of the city and injuring at least 16 people, local officials reported.

The heaviest damage was recorded in Odesa's Prymorskyi district, according to Serhii Lysak, head of the local military administration.

A high-rise apartment building and a five-story residential building were damaged in the district, sparking large fires on the upper floors and roof that rescuers later managed to contain.

The attack also damaged private homes in central Odesa, as well as a kindergarten, a shopping center, a hotel, and administrative buildings, Lysak reported.

In the Khadzhibeyskyi district, strikes hit infrastructure facilities, warehouses, and a garage cooperative, while dozens of buses and passenger cars were destroyed or damaged in parking areas across the city.

At least 16 people were injured in the attack, including a 17-year-old boy. Lysak said that two victims remain in intensive care in serious condition, adding that “doctors are fighting for their lives.”

More than 280 emergency workers and 68 pieces of equipment were deployed to respond to the aftermath, while operational aid centers were set up to assist residents whose homes were damaged.

Situated on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, Odesa remains a frequent target of Russian drone and missile attacks.

The latest strike follows another Russian drone attack on the city on April 27, which injured 14 people and damaged residential buildings and hotel infrastructure.