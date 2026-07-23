At least 25 injured, including six children, in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Russia struck the southern city of Zaporizhzhia with five guided aerial bombs on the evening of July 23, injuring at least 25 people, regional authorities said.

According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov, those wounded include six children, one being a three-month-old infant.

The attack caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure, including a private medical center, residential buildings, a kindergarten, and several vehicles.

Emergency services continue working at the impact sites, while authorities assess the full extent of the damage and provide medical assistance to those injured.

The city of Zaporizhzhia, home to approximately 710,000 residents before Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, is a frequent target of Russian attacks. The capital of a partially occupied region, the city lies roughly 40 to 50 kilometers (25 to 31 miles) from the front line.

Zaporizhzhia regularly comes under fire from Russian drones, artillery, missiles, and aerial bombs.