At least 2 killed, 34 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least two people have been killed and 34 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on March 26.

Russia launched 153 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said, reporting that Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 130. At least 16 drones evaded defenses and struck 11 locations. The fall of debris was recorded at five locations.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian attack on the regional center of Kharkiv on March 25 killed a 70-year-old woman and injured eight others, including a 15-year-old girl. Another attack on Kharkiv on the morning of March 26 injured a 65-year-old man, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In a separate strike on March 25 against the village of Klynova-Novoselivka, a 61-year-old man was killed. Russian forces also targeted the villages of Shevchenkove, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kurylivka, Kivsharivka, and Pechenihy, injuring nine people over the past day, the governor added.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 38 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, injuring nine people, the local military administration said.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone strike injured a 60-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman in the Velyka Pysarivka community, the local military administration said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 58-year-old man suffered injuries in a Russian strike in the Nikopol district, while a separate attack injured a 44-year-old in the Kamianske district, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was injured as a result of a Russian strike on the city of Sloviansk, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Russian attack injured a person in the Zaporizhzhia district, the local military administration said.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian forces targeted port, industrial, and energy infrastructure, injuring one person in a drone attack. Some settlements were experiencing power outages due to the strikes, Governor Oleh Kiper said.