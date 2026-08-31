At least 1 police officer killed, 3 injured in explosion at Rivne police station

An explosion at a district police station in the western Ukrainian city of Rivne killed at least one police officer and injured three others, local authorities said.

Emergency services remain at the scene, while law enforcement agencies are working to determine the circumstances and cause of the explosion, the National Police said.

Russian intelligence services have been linked to numerous assassinations, bombings, and arson attacks across Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion. The Kremlin has frequently recruited Ukrainian citizens to carry out intelligence operations or attacks targeting Ukrainian officials, military personnel, and law enforcement officers.

Russian forces struck the regional headquarters of Ukraine's National Police in Zhytomyr with Banderol drones on Aug. 19, killing two police officers and injuring at least 40 people.