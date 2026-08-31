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At least 1 police officer killed, 3 injured in explosion at Rivne police station

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by Kateryna Hodunova
At least 1 police officer killed, 3 injured in explosion at Rivne police station
Photo for illustrative purpose. Parts of the uniform are seen during first-year students of the Lviv State University of Internal Affairs took the oath of office of the National Police on Oct. 20, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Kateryna Rodak/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

An explosion at a district police station in the western Ukrainian city of Rivne killed at least one police officer and injured three others, local authorities said.

Emergency services remain at the scene, while law enforcement agencies are working to determine the circumstances and cause of the explosion, the National Police said.

Russian intelligence services have been linked to numerous assassinations, bombings, and arson attacks across Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion. The Kremlin has frequently recruited Ukrainian citizens to carry out intelligence operations or attacks targeting Ukrainian officials, military personnel, and law enforcement officers.

Russian forces struck the regional headquarters of Ukraine's National Police in Zhytomyr with Banderol drones on Aug. 19, killing two police officers and injuring at least 40 people.

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Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

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At least 1 police officer killed, 3 injured in explosion at Rivne police station