At least 1 killed, 33 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

At least one person was killed and 33 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Feb. 26.

Russia launched 420 drones and 39 missiles of various types, including 11 ballistic missiles, at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Five ballistic missiles and 32 drones struck 32 locations, while debris from intercepted aerial targets fell in 15 others.

"Tonight, Russia once again waged war against critical infrastructure and ordinary residential buildings," President Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding that damage was recorded in eight oblasts, with numerous private homes and apartment buildings affected.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and eight others injured in Russian attacks over the past day, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. The strikes damaged at least 19 residential buildings across three districts in the regional center of Zaporizhzhia, as well as two shopping centers.

In Kharkiv Oblast, 16 people, including two children, were injured in Russian attacks , Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Russian forces launched two missiles and 17 drones. The attacks damaged and destroyed civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and across 13 settlements in the region.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, an 89-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman were injured in Russian attacks, local authorities reported.

In Chernihiv Oblast, an 84-year-old man, a 32-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were injured as Russian forces attacked several communities in the region, according to Governor Viacheslav Chaus.

In Donetsk Oblast, three people were injured in Russian attacks against the city of Druzhkivka, Govenror Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kirovohrad Oblast, one person was injured in a Russian drone attack on the Novoarkhanhelsk community, local authorities reported.

Russia also targeted energy infrastructure in Poltava Oblast. The attack damaged industrial facilities and parts of the power grid, leaving 18,209 residential and 1,781 commercial consumers without electricity, according to local authorities.

In Odesa, a substation was hit, leaving 32,000 households without power, Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK, told the Kyiv Independent.

Russia also attacked Kyiv, hitting three districts and damaging apartment buildings and houses, city Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Energy Ministry reported that as a result of the attacks, some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, and Kharkiv oblasts remain without electricity.