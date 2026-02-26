KI logo
War

Explosions reported in Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities as Russia launches combined missile and drone attack

by Sonya Bandouil
Illustrative image: High-rise buildings and the Motherland Monument in Kyiv on May 19, 2025. (Eugen Kotenko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a combined missile and drone attack across Ukraine in the early hours of Feb. 26, targeting Kyiv as well as Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kryvyi Rih, where residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were reported damaged, local authorities said.

Explosions first took place in Ukraine’s capital at around 4:00 a.m. local time, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground, as Ukrainian air defense systems engaged incoming targets.

Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said Russia was attacking the city with both ballistic missiles and drones, urging residents to remain in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that air defenses were operating in the city and warned residents to stay in safe locations as interceptions continued.

Monitoring channels also reported the possible launch of additional missiles from Russian strategic aircraft, suggesting further strikes could follow. Information on damage or casualties in Kyiv was not immediately available.

Elsewhere, authorities quickly reported casualties and structural damage as the attack expanded beyond the capital.

In Kharkiv, officials reported that Russia carried out a large-scale attack involving 17 drones and two missiles, striking multiple districts across the city. The Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Saltivskyi, and Slobidskyi districts were hit, according to local authorities.

A residential high-rise building was damaged in the attack, with at least nine people reportedly injured, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. The nearby settlement of Rai-Olenivka was also struck, bringing the total number of injured across all affected areas in Kharkiv Oblast to at least 14, including a child.

In Zaporizhzhia, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said that several floors of an apartment building caught fire, with one person reported trapped inside. A shopping center and a private home were also damaged in the attack. 6 people have been injured, with one hospitalized in unknown condition.

Meanwhile, a strike on Kryvyi Rih injured two people, including an 89-year-old man and 82-year old woman, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported. The attack sparked a fire in a high-rise residential building.

Authorities said information on casualties and the full scale of damage is still being updated.

Thursday, February 26
