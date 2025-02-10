NABU confirms 'pre-trial investigation' of Defense Minister Umerov over potential abuse of power

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has confirmed it is investigating possible abuses of power by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, the agency's director Semen Kryvonos said at a press conference on Feb. 10.

A "pre-trial investigation" was launched after Umerov dismissed Marina Bezrukova from her post as director of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) and appointed Arsen Zhumadilov in her place, prompting the Anti-Corruption Action Center (ANTAC) to file a complaint with NABU.

"The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and all the circumstances are being determined — whether there is a crime or not, whether there are perpetrators or not," Kryvonos said.

"I would not say that criminal proceedings have been initiated against anyone. It was initiated based on a complaint about possible abuses," he added.

NABU launched the pre-trial investigation on Jan. 28.

The dismissal of Bezrukova followed a week of escalating tensions between the ministry and the DPA.

On Jan. 21, the DPA supervisory board voted unanimously to extend Bezrukova's contract for another year. According to Ukrainian law, supervisory boards have the authority to hire and fire the heads of state enterprises unilaterally.

But due to amendments recently made to the agency's charter by the Defense Ministry, which oversees the DPA, the ministry can reverse the supervisory board's decisions.

Umerov overruled the board's decision on Jan. 24, saying he would not renew Bezrukova's contract as head of the DPA. He cited allegedly unsatisfactory results as the reason and appointed Zhumadilov, who also manages the State Logistics Operator (DOT).

Anti-corruption activists and lawmakers say the amendments and Umerov's decision are unlawful. ANTAC accused the Defense Ministry of a "hostile takeover," alleging it manipulated the state enterprise register to "legitimize" Zhumadilov's appointment.

Following Umerov's move, DPA declared that it continues to operate under Bezrukova's leadership. Bezrukova took over the agency in January 2024, and her contract expires at the end of January 2025.

Umerov also dismissed two agency supervisory board members, Taras Chmut and Yuriy Dzhygyr.

President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the situation on Feb. 2, saying that the defense minister has the right to do everything to ensure that supplies do not slow down.

According to Ukrainian law, if officials have abused their power or position in a manner leading to "serious consequences," they are punishable by imprisonment for three to six years and disqualified from holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to three years.