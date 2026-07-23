KI logo
Culture

Ancient ruins in Russian-occupied Crimea added to UNESCO's world heritage sites in danger list

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Kate Tsurkan
Ancient ruins in Russian-occupied Crimea added to UNESCO's world heritage sites in danger list
The 48th session of the World Heritage Committee on July 23, 2026, during which the ancient Greek city in Russian-occupied Crimea was added to the list of world heritage sites in danger. (Photo: Foreign Ministry)

UNESCO has added the ruins of an ancient Greek city in Russian-occupied Crimea to its list of world heritage sites in danger, the Foreign Ministry reported on July 23.

The Ancient City of Tauric Chersonese and its Chora was founded by the Dorian Greeks in the 5th century B.C. It was designated a World Heritage site by UNESCO in 2013.

Since Russia occupied the peninsula in 2014, countless illegal excavations have damaged ancient sites, with many artifacts found there being taken from Crimea to Russia.

"The adoption of (UNESCO's) decision demonstrates that the international system for protecting World Heritage is grounded in facts, independent expert assessment, international law, and established procedures. Its significance lies in reaffirming the international recognition of Ukraine's territorial integrity and state sovereignty," the Foreign Ministry said in  its statement.

"This decision is a clear affirmation that none of Russia's crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine — including those against its cultural heritage — will go unpunished."

According to the Foreign Ministry, adding the ancient city’s ruins to the danger list will lead to increased international efforts to protect the site, provide funding for its monitoring, strengthen measures to prevent further its destruction, and reinforce international legal accountability for any illegal activities at the site or within its buffer zone.

Ukraine has sought to bring to justice some of the archaeologists involved in Russia’s illegal excavations in Crimea.

In mid-December, Alexander Butyagin, an archaeologist with Russia’s state Hermitage Museum, was arrested while in transit through Poland at Ukraine’s request. Ukrainian authorities say his excavations in Crimea caused over Hr 200 million ($4.5 million) in damages.

Polish authorities approved his extradition to Ukraine in March, but he was freed in a prisoner exchange in late April. During his first interview back in Russia with state media, he vowed to return to Crimea.

read also

Investigation: Uncovering the secret Russian FSB operation to loot Ukraine’s museums
Ukraine's cultural heritageUkraineRussiaCrimeaUNESCORussian-occupied UkraineHistoryUkrainian artRussian war crimes
Avatar
Kate Tsurkan

Culture Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. Kate co-translated Oleh Sentsov’s “Diary of a Hunger Striker,” Myroslav Laiuk’s “Bakhmut,” Andriy Lyubka’s “War from the Rear,” and Khrystia Vengryniuk’s “Long Eyes,” among other books. Some of her previous writing and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine and, in addition to Ukrainian and Russian, also knows French.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, July 23
Fedorov turns down Zelensky's offers, seeks return only as defense minister.

"I'm grateful to the president for all the options offered. However, today there are only three positions in the country that, alongside the troops on the battlefield, actually shape the course of the war: the President of Ukraine, the defense minister, and the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Mykhailo Fedorov said.

Video
Could Russia attack NATO? We asked its military chief.

The Kyiv Independent's Martin Fornusek speaks with Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, chair of the NATO Military Committee, at the 2026 NATO Summit about the lessons NATO is drawing from the war in Ukraine and how the alliance is preparing for the future of warfare.

Show More

Editors' Picks