Ancient ruins in Russian-occupied Crimea added to UNESCO's world heritage sites in danger list

UNESCO has added the ruins of an ancient Greek city in Russian-occupied Crimea to its list of world heritage sites in danger, the Foreign Ministry reported on July 23.



The Ancient City of Tauric Chersonese and its Chora was founded by the Dorian Greeks in the 5th century B.C. It was designated a World Heritage site by UNESCO in 2013.

Since Russia occupied the peninsula in 2014, countless illegal excavations have damaged ancient sites, with many artifacts found there being taken from Crimea to Russia.

"The adoption of (UNESCO's) decision demonstrates that the international system for protecting World Heritage is grounded in facts, independent expert assessment, international law, and established procedures. Its significance lies in reaffirming the international recognition of Ukraine's territorial integrity and state sovereignty," the Foreign Ministry said in its statement.

"This decision is a clear affirmation that none of Russia's crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine — including those against its cultural heritage — will go unpunished."

According to the Foreign Ministry, adding the ancient city’s ruins to the danger list will lead to increased international efforts to protect the site, provide funding for its monitoring, strengthen measures to prevent further its destruction, and reinforce international legal accountability for any illegal activities at the site or within its buffer zone.

Ukraine has sought to bring to justice some of the archaeologists involved in Russia’s illegal excavations in Crimea.

In mid-December, Alexander Butyagin, an archaeologist with Russia’s state Hermitage Museum, was arrested while in transit through Poland at Ukraine’s request. Ukrainian authorities say his excavations in Crimea caused over Hr 200 million ($4.5 million) in damages.

Polish authorities approved his extradition to Ukraine in March, but he was freed in a prisoner exchange in late April. During his first interview back in Russia with state media, he vowed to return to Crimea.