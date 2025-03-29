Amsterdam knife attacker is 30-year-old Ukrainian, Dutch police say

This audio is created with AI assistance

The suspect detained in a stabbing attack in central Amsterdam earlier this week is a 30-year-old Ukrainian man from Donetsk Oblast, the Dutch police said on March 29.

Five people were injured in the attack that took place on the evening of March 27 near the Dam Square. The assailant's motive is under investigation.

The suspect checked into an Amsterdam hotel on March 26, according to the Dutch police.

The following day, the man attacked several people with knives before being subdued with the help of passers-by, leading to the attacker suffering a leg wound.

The Ukrainian citizen is currently in a prison near The Hague and will appear before a judge on April 1.

Those injured included a man and a woman from the U.S., a woman from Belgium, a man from Poland, and a local resident between the ages of 19 and 73. Four of the victims remain hospitalized.