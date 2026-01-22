KI logo
Klitschko says nearly 3,000 residential buildings in Kyiv remain without heating as freezing weather persists

2 min read
Avatar
by Yuliia Taradiuk
Residential buildings with the Motherland Monument in the background during a power outage in Kyiv, Jan. 21, 2026. (Eugene Kotenko / AFP)

Almost 3,000 multi-story residential buildings remain without heating after Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Jan. 22.

Home to more than 3 million people, Kyiv is still struggling to restore power, heating and water after Russian attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure on Jan. 9 and Jan. 20. Some homes have been without heating and power since Jan. 9.

Heating was restored to 227 buildings overnight for the second time in two weeks after two massive Russian attacks targeted the Ukrainian capital, according to the mayor.

"Emergency power cuts continue in Kyiv. Utility and energy workers are working around the clock to restore heat and light to Kyiv residents' homes," Klitschko said.

Russia has increased targeted strikes on Ukraine's energy sector as temperatures have remained below minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) in recent weeks.

As of Jan. 21, 4,000 of the 5,635 high-rise apartment buildings, which were left without heating after the Russian attack on Jan. 20, were still without heating, according to Klitschko.

Klitschko said 600,000 people have left the capital in January following a series of Russian strikes that led to severe power outages and the lack of heating in many homes under subzero temperatures, the Times reported on Jan. 20.

Klitschko's press service told the Kyiv Independent that the 600,000 number was calculated from mobile phone billing data. Yet, Kyiv's Military Administration did not confirm the mayor's claims that 600,000 residents left the city.

"If such a number of consumers who are provided with electricity services had left, then, probably, the electricity situation would not be so critical," spokesperson Kateryna Pop said on the national television.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 21 that almost 60% of Kyiv had no electricity as of the morning. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Dnipro, and their surrounding regions were enduring the "most difficult" situation, he added.

The evacuation recommendation came after the Jan. 9 overnight attack left about 6,000 apartment buildings across Kyiv, nearly half of the city's total.

Zelensky also declared a state of emergency in the energy sector on Jan. 14 as Russia escalated its energy blitz, in an apparent attempt to lower Ukrainians' morale in the freezing capital nearly four years into the full-scale war.

UkraineRussiaKyivVitali KlitschkoRussian attackEnergy crisis
Avatar
Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

