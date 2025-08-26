Become a member
News Feed

Rescue underway for nearly 150 Ukrainian miners trapped underground after Russian attack, 1 worker killed

1 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Rescue underway for nearly 150 Ukrainian miners trapped underground after Russian attack, 1 worker killed
Illustrative purposes only: Coal mining at the "Heroes of Space" mine on March 4, 2025, in Pavlohrad, Ukraine. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

Editor's note: The article was updated with a statement from the DTEK company.

A Russian attack against a Ukrainian mine killed one worker and injured three, while 146 miners remained underground during a subsequent power outage, the DTEK energy company reported on Aug. 26.

"The attack damaged the enterprise's buildings and equipment, causing a power outage," the company commented on the attack against its facility.

"At that time, 146 miners were underground; their ascent to the surface is ongoing."

Though DTEK did not specify the exact location of the impacted mine, trade union leader Mykhailo Volynets reported earlier the same day that some 148 miners were trapped underground after a Russian attack against mines in the Dobropillia community in Donetsk Oblast.

Partially-occupied Donetsk Oblast in Ukraine's east remains one of the most war-affected regions in the country.

The industrialized and coal-rich oblast faces daily Russian attacks against civilian infrastructure and residential areas, forcing many of its residents to flee westward.

Over the past day, Russian attacks killed one person and injured six in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said in his morning report on Aug. 26.

Article image
Donetsk Oblast War Ukraine Mining Business Russia
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Editors' Picks