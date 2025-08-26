Become a member
Russian attacks kill 1, injure 15 in Ukraine over past day

by Kateryna Denisova
Russian attacks kill 1, injure 15 in Ukraine over past day
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on Aug. 26, 2025. (State Emergency Service)

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed one civilian and injured 15 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Aug. 26.

Ukrainian forces downed 47 out of the 59 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones and decoys, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported.

A 66-year-old woman was injured in a Russian attack on the village of Saltyne in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Russia targeted Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring a man near the city of Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

A 77-year-old man and two women, aged 51 and 63, were injured in Russian drone attacks on Sumy Oblast, the region's military administration reported.

One person was killed in the village of Yampil in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Six more people suffered injuries in the region over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 32 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. Four people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

