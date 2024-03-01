Skip to content
News Feed, Drone attack, Ukraine, War, Russia
Edit post

Air Force: Ukraine downs 4 out of 4 Russian drones overnight

by Kateryna Denisova March 1, 2024 10:18 AM 1 min read
Remains of a Shahed 136/131 drone at an exhibition on May 12, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine
Remains of a Shahed 136/131 drone at an exhibition on May 12, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down all four Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on March 1, the Air Force said in its morning update.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk in Russia. Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force repelled the attack over Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Russian forces also reportedly used five S-300 ballistic missiles, launching them from the occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast and from Belgorod Oblast in Russia.

The Air Force did not specify which Ukraine regions were targeted with missiles.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that at night, Russian troops attacked the city of Vovchansk in the region with multiple-launch rocket systems, damaging a warehouse and four hangars. No casualties were reported.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on Feb. 28, Ukraine’s air defense downed 10 out of 10 Russian drones.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
7:50 AM

Biden, Italian PM Meloni to hold talks amid Ukraine concerns.

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni at the White House on March 1, amid challenges faced by the Democratic administration in garnering support from House Republicans for legislation aimed at providing assistance to Ukraine.
2:23 AM

France will order 100 drones for Ukraine.

France will order 100 drones from the French company Delair that will arrive in Ukraine this summer, French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu announced on Feb. 29.
9:45 PM

Zelensky replaces Logistics Forces commander.

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Oleh Huliak from the position of commander of Ukraine's Logistics Forces, replacing him with Volodymyr Karpenko, according to his decrees published on Feb. 29.
