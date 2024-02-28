Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs 10 out of 10 Russian drones launched overnight

by Abbey Fenbert February 28, 2024 8:00 AM 1 min read
Remains of a Shahed 136/131 drone at an exhibition on May 12, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukrainian air defense units shot down 10 out of 10 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian forces overnight, the Air Force reported the morning of Feb. 28.

The Russian military launched 10 drones from the coastal city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia. The Air Force also reported that Russian troops fired S-300 anti-aircraft missiles from occupied Donetsk Oblast.

Mobile firing groups from Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces and the Air Force's anti-aircraft missile units successfully destroyed all 10 drones in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Earlier in the night, the Southern Defense Forces reported that debris from an intercepted drone caused a fire at an infrastructure facility in Odesa.

The fire was extinguished, and no casualties were reported.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.