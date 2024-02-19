Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Drone attack
Edit post

Air Force: Ukraine downs 4 drones overnight

by Dmytro Basmat February 19, 2024 7:43 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Remains of a Shahed 136/131 drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down four Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on Feb. 18, the Air Force said in its morning update.

Russian forces mainly targeted Kharkiv Oblast in the latest attacks.

The drones were launched from Russia's Belgorod Oblast, which borders Sumy, Kharhiv, and Luhansk oblasts in Ukraine.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force are typically involved in repelling the air attacks.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on Feb. 17, Ukraine’s air defense downed 12 Shahed drones, a Su-34 plane, and one Kh-59 missile.

Ukrainian authorities have continuously expected Russian attacks over the course of the winter, with Moscow focusing on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and other civilian sites.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine says it repelled Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Key developments on Feb. 17-18: * Ukraine says it repelled Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast * ISW: Russia could replicate Avdiivka’s capture tactics if West continues to delay aid * Kuleba meets with Chinese FM in Munich * Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk, Sloviansk kills civilians…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:09 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 403,720 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 403,720 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 19. This number includes 1,290 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:21 AM

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 81 times in 12 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 18, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
5:31 PM

Russia’s Medvedev threatens to nuke US, UK, Germany, Ukraine if Russia loses occupied territories.

"Attempts to restore Russia's 1991 borders will lead only to one thing - a global war with Western countries with the use of our entire strategic (nuclear) arsenal against Kyiv, Berlin, London, and Washington. And against all other beautiful historic places that have long been included in the flight targets of our nuclear triad," Medvedev said in a reference to the triad of intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and strategic bombers with nuclear weapons.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.