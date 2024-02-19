Air Force: Ukraine downs 4 drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down four Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on Feb. 18, the Air Force said in its morning update.

Russian forces mainly targeted Kharkiv Oblast in the latest attacks.

The drones were launched from Russia's Belgorod Oblast, which borders Sumy, Kharhiv, and Luhansk oblasts in Ukraine.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force are typically involved in repelling the air attacks.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on Feb. 17, Ukraine’s air defense downed 12 Shahed drones, a Su-34 plane, and one Kh-59 missile.

Ukrainian authorities have continuously expected Russian attacks over the course of the winter, with Moscow focusing on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and other civilian sites.