Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Drone attacks, Odesa Oblast, Air Force
Edit post

Air Force: Ukraine downs 14 Russian drones overnight

by Olena Goncharova March 17, 2024 7:50 AM 2 min read
A Russian attack drone downed over Odesa Oblast on the evening of Dec. 22, 2023. Illustrative purposes only. (Southern Defense Forces / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 14 of the 16 Shahed drones Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported in the morning on March 17. The drones were launched from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

Russian forces also launched five S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles against Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts, and two X-59 guided missiles targeted Chernihiv Oblast. No information was provided by the Air Force as to the outcome of the missile launches.

The drones were intercepted over Odesa and Mykolaiv Oblasts. Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, as well as mobile fire groups were involved in repelling air attack which lasted for almost three hours, Southern Defense Forces reported.

The drones targeted Odesa from the Black Sea and maneuvered between residential buildings and in industrial areas of the city.

In Odesa district, two agricultural enterprises were damaged. The facilities have not been operational. Fire was reported as a result of drone attack and some industrial buildings were destroyed. No casualties were reported, according to Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces.

Drone attacks are a nearly daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on March 14, Ukraine’s air defense downed 22 out of 36 Russian drones.

Opinion: How many planes does Russia have?
The Ukrainian military shot down five Russian military aircraft in the span of three days in early March, begging the question: How many planes does Russia have? This is a complex question, but I’ll let you in on a little secret: The numbers listed in international indexes are often quite
The Kyiv IndependentAndrii Kharuk
Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:33 AM

Mayor: 2 drones shot down over Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said the drones were intercepted over the city's Domodedovo district. Preliminary reports indicate that there are no casualties.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.