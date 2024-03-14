Military: Ukraine downs 22 Russian drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down 22 of the 36 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on March 14, the General Staff said in its morning update.

Two drones were destroyed over Mykolaiv Oblast, three over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, local authorities reported. There is no data on the downing of targets over other regions.

Overnight, the groups of Russian drones were also spotted in Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts, according to the Air Force.

Kharkiv, which is located about 30 kilometers from the Russian border, came under drone and missile attacks. S-300 missiles hit the city, damaging an administrative building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, Kharkiv Oblast police said. One of the drones damaged the household in the same area.

Izium, Kupiansk and Velykyi Burluk, all located in the Kharkiv Oblast, were also attacked by drones. No casualties were reported.

Russian drones struck civilian infrastructure in Sumy, as well as Shostka, Trostyanets and Bilopillya in Sumy Oblast, the regional administration said. The cities of Shostka and Trostyanets were reportedly attacked by missiles.