Air Force: Ukraine downs 13 Russian drones overnight on April 18

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces downed 13, or all, of the Russian drones launched overnight on April 18, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported.

The drones were intercepted by Ukrainian anti-aircraft units and mobile fire groups in Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, according to the Air Force.

Russia launched 13 Shahed drones from its positions in Cape Chauda in Russian-occupied Crimea and the port town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, located on the coast of the Sea of Azov, Oleshchuk said.

Explosions were reported in the regional centers of Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk, local reporters of the Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne said.

Ivano-Frankivsk Governor Svitlana Onyshchuk also said Russia targeted critical infrastructure overnight on April 18 without specifying the facilities or their location. No damages or casualties were recorded.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

Russian forces continue to attack civilian areas far from the front line, with the recent series of intense bombardments targeting energy infrastructure in an apparent aim to cause widespread damage to Ukraine's grid.