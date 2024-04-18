Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs 13 Russian drones overnight on April 18

by Kateryna Hodunova April 18, 2024 12:15 PM 1 min read
The remains of a Shahed 136 at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used in the attack on Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 12, 2023. (Oleksii Samsonov / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukrainian forces downed 13, or all, of the Russian drones launched overnight on April 18, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported.

The drones were intercepted by Ukrainian anti-aircraft units and mobile fire groups in Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, according to the Air Force.

Russia launched 13 Shahed drones from its positions in Cape Chauda in Russian-occupied Crimea and the port town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, located on the coast of the Sea of Azov, Oleshchuk said.

Explosions were reported in the regional centers of Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk, local reporters of the Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne said.

Ivano-Frankivsk Governor Svitlana Onyshchuk also said Russia targeted critical infrastructure overnight on April 18 without specifying the facilities or their location. No damages or casualties were recorded.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country.

Russian forces continue to attack civilian areas far from the front line, with the recent series of intense bombardments targeting energy infrastructure in an apparent aim to cause widespread damage to Ukraine's grid.

Explainer: Iran’s cheap, effective Shahed drones and how Russia uses them in Ukraine
Iran’s massive aerial assault on Israel over the weekend felt close to home for Ukraine. In a coordinated attack involving over 120 ballistic missiles, over 30 cruise missiles, and about 170 drones, Iran sought to impair Israel’s air defense capability on April 13, Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) sai…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
