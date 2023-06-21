Air Force: Ukraine downs 10 drones over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down six Russian kamikaze drones and four reconnaissance drones over the past day, the Air Force reported on June 21.

During the night, Russian forces launched six Shahed-161/131 kamikaze drones from the southern direction.

All of them were shot down by the Air Force's units in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. The Khmelnytsyki Regional Military Administration reported explosions around 4 a.m. local time.

Over the course of the day on June 20, Ukraine's military downed four reconnaissance drones of various types.

Previously, Ukraine destroyed 32 kamikaze drones launched on the night of June 20.