Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Ukraine downs 32 of 35 drones overnight

by Martin Fornusek June 20, 2023 9:00 AM 1 min read
Remains of an Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023, in Kyiv. (Photo: Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down 32 out of 35 kamikaze drones launched overnight, the Air Force reported on June 20.

Russian forces launched 35 Shahed-136/131 attack drones from Bryansk Oblast and from the Azov Sea, targeting military and civilian infrastructure.

The Air Force units managed to destroy 30 drones, and the Ground Forces shot down two.

While air defenses were active in most of Ukraine's oblasts, the main area of the attack was Kyiv Oblast, the Air Force noted.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, around 20 enemy targets were detected and destroyed over the capital.

Russian forces also struck Zaporizhzhia with Iskander ballistic missiles, the report noted.

Acting Zaporizhzhia Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev said there were no casualties or damages to residential buildings, and all utility systems work as usual. He didn't provide details on the attack.

Lviv officials reported an air strike against critical infrastructure in the city around 5 a.m., starting a fire but leaving no casualties.

Macron says SAMP/T air defense systems ‘deployed and operational’ in Ukraine
“It really is Europe protecting Europe,” Macron said at a speech in Paris during an air defense conference that brought together EU defense ministers, U.S. and NATO military officials, and industry executives.
The Kyiv IndependentLili Bivings
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

