Air Force: Ukraine downs 32 of 35 drones overnight

Ukraine shot down 32 out of 35 kamikaze drones launched overnight, the Air Force reported on June 20.

Russian forces launched 35 Shahed-136/131 attack drones from Bryansk Oblast and from the Azov Sea, targeting military and civilian infrastructure.

The Air Force units managed to destroy 30 drones, and the Ground Forces shot down two.

While air defenses were active in most of Ukraine's oblasts, the main area of the attack was Kyiv Oblast, the Air Force noted.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, around 20 enemy targets were detected and destroyed over the capital.

Russian forces also struck Zaporizhzhia with Iskander ballistic missiles, the report noted.

Acting Zaporizhzhia Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev said there were no casualties or damages to residential buildings, and all utility systems work as usual. He didn't provide details on the attack.

Lviv officials reported an air strike against critical infrastructure in the city around 5 a.m., starting a fire but leaving no casualties.