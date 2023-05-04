Air Force reports destroying Ukrainian Bayraktar drone that lost control over Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

One of the drones shot down over Kyiv late on May 4 was a Bayraktar TB2, used by Ukrainian forces, that had lost control "during a scheduled flight," Ukraine's Air Force reported.

The military said that the uncontrolled presence of a drone in the sky could lead to "unwanted consequences," so the air defense destroyed it.

According to the Air Force, the incident was likely caused by a technical malfunction. "It's a shame, but it's technology, and such things happen."

The Bayraktar is a Turkish medium-altitude long-endurance combat drone, which Turkey has been supplying to Ukraine for the past few years.