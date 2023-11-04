Air Force: 3 Russian missiles intercepted by air defense

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three Iskander-K cruise missiles were destroyed by air defense on Nov. 4, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Russian forces launched an unspecified number of cruise and ballistic missiles at Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava oblasts.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported explosions earlier in Dnipro, adding that Russian forces had hit an infrastructure facility. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Lysak later clarified that the three missiles were shot down over the region.

Poltava Oblast Governor Filip Pronin reported that one woman was killed and at least three people were injured after Russian forces targeted the region with missiles. According to Pronin, two children are among the wounded.

Pronin later reported that at least nine residential buildings had been damaged. The children were hospitalized, and a man has an open shin fracture.