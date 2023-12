This audio is created with AI assistance

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported explosions in Dnipro on Nov. 4, adding that Russian forces had hit an infrastructure facility.

Preliminary information suggests that there are no casualties, according to Lysak.

A Kyiv Independent correspondent reported hearing explosions in Dnipro at around 5 p.m. local time.

Earlier, the Air Force warned about the threat of Russia using ballistic weaponry against Ukraine's eastern regions.