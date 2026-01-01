At least 2 killed, 16 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 2 civilians and injured at least 16 others over the past day, regional authorities reported early on New Year's Day.

Russia launched 205 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 176 drones. At least 24 drones made it through, striking 15 locations.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured four others in the last day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, nine people were injured as a result of Russian attacks over the past day, local authorities reported. In total, Russian forces carried out 612 strikes on 24 settlements across Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past 24 hours.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia attacked eight settlements over the past day, injuring 2 civilians — a 76-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Civilian infrastructure was damaged in five districts, including homes, power lines, and a vehicle.

In Sumy Oblast, a 25-year-old man was injured in a Russian attack overnight, local authorities reported. Russian forces attacked 37 settlements in the region 75 times over the past 24 hours.

Russia launched massive drone attacks on Odesa and Volyn oblasts during New Year’s night, targeting energy and civilian infrastructure, local authorities reported.

Dozens of drones targeted critical infrastructure in Volyn Oblast. Several strikes caused fires, especially in Lutsk and the Kovel district. In the morning, a significant number of consumers were left without power, the Energy Ministry reported. No casualties were reported. As of 10 a.m., the drone attack is still ongoing.

In Odesa Oblast, a two-story residential building was damaged, and a drone struck a 17th-floor apartment without detonation. No injuries were reported. The drone strikes also disrupted power supply to critical facilities essential to Odesa's operations.