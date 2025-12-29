KI logo
'A continuous field of battle' — Huliaipole becomes gray zone as fighting intensifies in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Southern Command says

2 min read
by Tania Myronyshena
A sign ‘I love Huliaipole’ stands in front of snow-covered rubble of a building destroyed due to hostilities in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine on February 1, 2023. (Oleg Palchyk / Global Images Ukraine / Getty Images)

Ukrainian forces continue to hold positions across most of Huliaipole, but defending the city is becoming increasingly difficult as heavy fighting turns it into a nearly continuous battlefield, according to a recent assessment by DeepState monitoring group, published on Dec. 29.

The report’s findings were confirmed to the Kyiv Independent by Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command; spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn described the fighting as intense and ongoing.

"There is no clear front line anymore — it's a continuous field of battle," Voloshyn said on Dec. 29.

DeepState said the city is a gray zone, with Russia's numerical advantage letting its forces carry out propaganda stunts — including filming video in the city center — despite lacking full control.

"In some cases, Ukrainian and Russian troops are positioned on the same street — with Ukrainian soldiers holding one building and Russian forces the neighboring one," Voloshyn added.

According to Voloshyn, Ukrainian forces record up to two dozen combat engagements a day. Russian troops are attempting direct assaults but are increasingly relying on infiltration tactics — entering the rear areas and seizing buildings.

"This is exactly how the enemy is trying to take Huliaipole now. Once they occupy a building, it becomes extremely difficult to force them out," he said.

Voloshyn added that Russian forces are attempting to sever logistics routes from the Pokrovsk direction by advancing from the north toward Varvaivka, Dobropillia, and Pryluky — settlements situated along the supply route — while redeploying additional units from other sectors of the front.

Despite heavy losses — estimated at 250-300 troops and around 70 units of military equipment per day — Russian forces continue to intensify operations, carrying out up to 15–20 airstrikes daily, Voloshyn said.

On Dec. 27, Ukraine's General Staff denied Russian claims that Huliaipole had been captured, dismissing statements reportedly delivered to Russian President Vladimir Putin as disinformation.

Huliaipole, which had a pre-war population of around 12,000, was long considered one of the most stable parts of the front line despite its proximity to the contact line, but that stability has eroded in recent months as Russian forces accelerate their advance in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and intensify broader offensive operations starting from the spring.

The fighting around Huliaipole has also been marked by alleged war crimes. On Nov. 27, Deepstate reported that at least five Ukrainian prisoners of war were executed by Russian soldiers during a chaotic withdrawal in the area.

Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

