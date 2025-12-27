Ukraine denies Russia's claims of capturing key front-line cities ahead of Zelensky-Trump meeting

Russia's claims of occupying the front-line cities of Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast are false, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 27.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly visited a command post in the occupied territories of Ukraine, where he was informed that Moscow had seized control of Myrnohrad, Huliaipole, and several other settlements.

The General Staff dismissed the Kremlin's claims as examples of "the weapon of disinformation" ahead of upcoming Ukraine-U.S. peace talks on Dec. 28.

The situation in both areas is "difficult," the Ukrainian military acknowledged, but defense operations remain active and ongoing. The General Staff also said reports of Russian control over half of Kostiantynivka, in Donetsk Oblast, are "a fabrication."

"It is obvious that the Russians' lies are primarily aimed at foreign partners and have intensified significantly during the peace talks," the military said. "However, Russian disinformation will not affect Ukraine's position and further diplomatic work."

Russia currently occupies around one-fifth of Ukrainian territory. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Putin's visit to the front, reported by Russian state media, came on the eve of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Dec. 28 meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, who is attempting to broker a peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow.

The Russian leader used the visit to reiterate Moscow's maximalist goals, which include control over Ukraine's entire Donbas region. After hearing the "report" of Russia's alleged advances, Putin said Moscow's interest in a negotiated Ukrainian withdrawal from the occupied territories is "down to zero," and said Russia is ready to achieve all its aims of the full-scale invasion by force of arms if Kyiv "does not want to end the matter peacefully."

Russian authorities have a history of publicly proclaiming battlefield advances before actually achieving them. Since November, Moscow has claimed its forces fully occupy the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, despite evidence to the contrary — including Zelensky's visit to the city in December.

The city of Myrnohrad, located about five kilometers (3 miles) northeast of Pokrovsk, has seen fierce fighting in recent weeks, with Russian troops deploying additional reserves in an attempt to fully encircle the town.

Huliaipole, once one of the most stable parts of the front line, has recently been threatened by Russia's brisk advance into eastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast.