6 killed, 35 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least six civilians were killed and 35 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on Aug. 7.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russian forces launched 112 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones overnight. Air defenses shot down 89 of them, while 23 drones struck 11 locations. Debris from downed drones fell in three additional areas.

The military said the attack was repelled using aircraft, mobile fire teams, electronic warfare units, and air defense systems.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces killed four civilians and injured 13, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. A total of 723 strikes hit 12 localities across the region.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two civilians in Kostiantynivka and Bilokuzmynivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Another six people were injured throughout the day.

Eight civilians were injured in Kherson Oblast as a result of Russian attacks that targeted residential neighborhoods, critical infrastructure, and social facilities, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, four people were injured. This included a 43-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman, who were hospitalized in moderate condition, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

In Kharkiv Oblast, three people were injured. Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that a 45-year-old and a 55-year-old man were injured in Kupiansk, and an 86-year-old woman was wounded in the village of Borova.

In Sumy Oblast, a 71-year-old man was injured during one of 80 separate attacks that struck 40 settlements in the region, local officials reported.

The strikes come amid Russia's continued refusal to consider an unconditional ceasefire, while Moscow increases its use of drones against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.