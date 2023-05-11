6 killed, 12 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the last 24 hours, Russian attacks were reported in nine Ukrainian oblasts – Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk.

According to local authorities, six civilians were killed, and 12 more were wounded in the Russian attacks.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people in Chasiv Yar and one person in Novokalynove were killed, and two more civilians were injured on May 10, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russian forces used mortars, artillery, and aviation to attack eastern Kharkiv Oblast, killing a 67-year-old man in Vovchansk and injuring another civilian in the village of Fygolivka, said Governor Oleh Syniehubov. The attacks damaged at least six households, he added.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast in Ukraine’s south 90 times, firing 461 rounds from various weapons, according to the regional administration. The attacks reportedly killed one person and wounded another, as well as hit residential areas and a factory.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast was targeted 70 times over the past 24 hours, according to the regional administration, which received over 30 reports of damages to the civilian infrastructure.

Russia conducted a mass MLRS attack with cluster shells on the village of Malokaterynivka, wounding eight people, including three paramedics, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration wrote.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian troops hit six communities on May 10, killing one civilian and damaging two residences, a farm garage, and a power line, reported the regional administration.