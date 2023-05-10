Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast, killing 1 person

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian troops shelled six communities in Sumy Oblast on May 10.

According to officials, Russian forces targeted the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Khotin, Esman, and Novoslobidske.

Officials recorded 65 strikes with mortars and artillery in the settlements.

Russia’s shelling of the Pavlivka village in the Bilopillia community killed one person and damaged one residence, a farm garage, and a power line. In the Yunakivka community, Russian attacks damaged one residence.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.