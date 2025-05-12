6 Bulgarian nationals sentenced in the UK for spying for Russia

"I am grateful for the support and the readiness at the highest level to promote diplomacy," President Volodymyr Zelensky said of the phone conservation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "We share the same view on the need for a ceasefire."
The convictions mark a significant development in Britain's efforts to counter Russian intelligence operations amid heightened tensions stemming from Moscow's war against Ukraine and repeated Kremlin threats toward Kyiv's allies.
The deepening labor shortage reflects growing strain on Russia's workforce as the Kremlin aggressively recruits men for its war against Ukraine.
"The clock is ticking — we still have twelve hours until the end of this day," German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius reportedly said.
According to the Verkhovna Rada's website, Ukraine completed the ratification of the U.S.-Ukraine minerals agreement on May 12. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the deal.
"I believe both leaders are going to be there," U.S. President Donald Trump said.
"I myself have heard relatives talking: our village is being attacked, let's roll the car out of the garage, maybe they will shell it — at least we will get money. The car is old, we can't sell it," Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
The new tranche brings total recent EU defense support for Ukraine to 3.3 billion euros ($3.6 billion), marking a significant expansion of European efforts to boost Kyiv's defense industry.
"There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will wait for Putin on Thursday in Turkey," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
"Russia is ready for negotiations without any preconditions," Putin claimed in an address marking the end of the three-day Victory Day ceasefire. He invited Ukraine to begin talks in Istanbul on May 15.
Both men face charges related to terrorism and espionage. Daniil B. was detained in Lithuania, where he is in temporary custody, while Oleksandr V. remains at large in Russia.
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Ukraine and its allies discussed tougher sanctions against Russia's banking sector, central bank, and energy industry.
6 Bulgarian nationals sentenced in the UK for spying for Russia
A London court on May 12 sentenced six Bulgarian nationals to prison terms for operating a Russian espionage network in Britain, according to Reuters.
Orlin Roussev, 47, identified as the ringleader, was sentenced to 10 years and 8 months for conducting six espionage operations that threatened U.K. national security. Judge Nicholas Hilliard described Roussev's actions as posing a serious threat to the country.
Roussev's deputy, Bizer Dzhambazov, 44, received a sentence of 10 years and 2 months. Both men had pleaded guilty.
Katrin Ivanova, 33, who was recruited by Dzhambazov, was sentenced to 9 years and 8 months, while Vanya Gaberova, 30, received 6 years, 8 months, and 3 weeks.
Tihomir Ivanchev, 39, was sentenced to 8 years after the court acknowledged that he had ceased his involvement before the group's 2023 arrest. Ivan Stoyanov, 33, who entered a late guilty plea, was sentenced to 5 years and 3 weeks.
Prosecutors said the network acted not directly as part of the Russian intelligence network but rather for financial gain. The Russian embassy in London did not comment on the verdict.
The Kremlin has traditionally denied espionage allegations.
Police uncovered thousands of communications linking Roussev to fugitive Jan Marsalek, a former executive at financial services company Wirecard, accused of coordinating the Bulgarian network from abroad.
Marsalek, suspected of being an agent of Russian intelligence, fled to Belarus and reportedly remains in Russia under Federal Security Service (FSB) protection.
Western intelligence agencies believe Marsalek used Wirecard to funnel money supporting covert Russian operations worldwide. Wirecard collapsed in 2020 after 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) vanished from its accounts.
The verdict comes as British officials have reportedly been ordered to revise contingency plans to put the country on war alert following repeated Russian threats.
The U.K. has remained one of Ukraine's staunchest allies since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, supplying advanced weaponry, military training, and diplomatic support for Kyiv's sovereignty.