5 killed, 24 injured across Ukraine over past day as Russia launches missile, drone attack on Kyiv ahead of Ramstein summit

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least five people and injured 24 others over the past day, regional authorities said on June 18, ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russia launched seven Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles and 239 drones overnight on June 18. Air defenses shot down four ballistic missiles and 212 drones. At the same time, two ballistic missiles and 26 drones struck targets at nine locations.

Kyiv was also among the targets of the Russian ballistic missile and drone attack. There were no casualties in the capital following the latest strike, but on June 15 Kyiv came under a mass assault that killed five people and injured 35 others and also damaged one of Eastern Europe's most important religious and cultural landmarks, the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

Alongside the attack on Kyiv, three people were killed and seven others injured in Russian strikes in Sumy Oblast, the local authorities said.

Two people were killed and four others injured in Russian attacks across Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Four people were injured in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured four people, while three were injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the local authorities.

One person was injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the local authorities said.

One person was injured after Russian drones targeted two districts in Poltava Oblast, Governor Vitalii Diakivnych said. The attack also damaged energy infrastructure, triggering power outages in the region.