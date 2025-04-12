The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

4 people injured in Russian glide bomb attack on Kupiansk

by Sonya Bandouil April 12, 2025 10:03 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kupiansk on April 12 (Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces struck a private residence in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, with a glide bomb on April 12, injuring four civilians and potentially trapping others beneath the rubble.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that the attack occurred around 6:20 p.m. local time during ongoing heavy shelling of the city.

The injured civilians include a 25-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, and two women aged 52 and 73, according to Syniehubov’s statement on Telegram.

Preliminary reports indicate that at least three more individuals may still be trapped under the debris.

Kharkiv Oblast in Ukraine's northeast is a regular target of Russian missile, drone, and glide bomb attacks.

Kupiansk is located only 2 kilometers (1.5 miles) from the current front line. Divided by the Oskil River, Kupiansk lies at a critical junction between the Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast and the adjacent Kharkiv Oblast.

Russians preparing for assault in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukrainian military warns
In an official statement from April 12, “Khortytsia” reported that although no offensive actions were carried out by Russian troops in the Kharkiv direction over the last day, Russians are actively replenishing their units and getting ready to resume offensive operations in the region.
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Author: Sonya Bandouil

5:52 PM

Reuters: Chinese military officers have been present behind Russian lines with Beijing’s approval.

More than 100 Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine are acting as mercenaries and do not appear to have direct ties to Beijing, according to two U.S. officials cited by Reuters. However, a former intelligence official told Reuters that Chinese military officers were present behind Russian lines, with Beijing’s approval, to observe and draw tactical lessons from the war.
