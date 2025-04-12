4 people injured in Russian glide bomb attack on Kupiansk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces struck a private residence in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, with a glide bomb on April 12, injuring four civilians and potentially trapping others beneath the rubble.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that the attack occurred around 6:20 p.m. local time during ongoing heavy shelling of the city.

The injured civilians include a 25-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, and two women aged 52 and 73, according to Syniehubov’s statement on Telegram.

Preliminary reports indicate that at least three more individuals may still be trapped under the debris.

Kharkiv Oblast in Ukraine's northeast is a regular target of Russian missile, drone, and glide bomb attacks.

Kupiansk is located only 2 kilometers (1.5 miles) from the current front line. Divided by the Oskil River, Kupiansk lies at a critical junction between the Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast and the adjacent Kharkiv Oblast.