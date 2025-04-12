The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russians preparing for assault in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukrainian military warns

by Anna Fratsyvir April 12, 2025 12:23 PM 2 min read
The first recruits under the ‘Contract 18-24’ project undergo initiation in the 92nd Assault Brigade on March 16, 2025 in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. (Polina Kulish/Gwara Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces are regrouping and preparing for renewed assault in the Kharkiv Oblast, according to Ukraine’s Operational-Strategic Group of Forces “Khortytsia.”

In an official statement from April 12, "Khortytsia" reported that although no offensive actions were carried out by Russian troops in the Kharkiv direction over the last day, Russians are actively replenishing their units and getting ready to resume offensive operations in the region.

In the Kupiansk area, Ukrainian troops thwarted Russian assault attempts near Kindrashivka, Kamianka and Zahryzove. A mechanized assault involving five armored vehicles near Lozova and Nova Kruhliakivka was stopped.

Russian forces also launched attacks in the Lyman sector on the border of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, targeting areas around Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Olhivka, Ridkodub, Hlushchenkove, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka, Torske and Nove. All Russian advances were repelled. Russian units also failed to gain ground in the Serebryansky forest.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions in Donetsk Oblast, assault actions of varying intensity took place near Predtechyne, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Dyliivka and Toretsk, with no loss of Ukrainian positions.

The Russian forces continued attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses in the Pokrovsk direction, attacking toward Yelyzavetivka, Zvirove, Preobrazhenka, Kotliarivka, Oleksiivka, Pishchane, Udachne, Lysivka, Novosergiivka and Andriivka.

According to Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, Russian personnel losses have exceeded 140,000 troops (140,650), since the beginning of the war.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify Syrskyi's statement.

Author: Anna Fratsyvir

