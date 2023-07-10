Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
4 killed, 20 injured in Russian attacks over past day

by Dinara Khalilova July 10, 2023 10:23 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russia's air strike on Orikihiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on July 9, 2023. ( Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks in three Ukrainian oblasts killed four civilians and wounded 20 more over the past 24 hours, according to the regional authorities.

In total, Russia targeted nine Ukrainian regions — Sumy, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia.

Russian forces hit a residential area in the frontline town of Orikihiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, during the distribution of humanitarian aid, the regional administration wrote on July 10. Four people were killed, and 13 more people were injured, according to the latest update by the Prosecutor General’s Office.

In total, Russia launched 36 attacks on ten settlements in the region, wounding another person in Novodanylivka, the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration added.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 51 times on July 9, firing 328 projectiles from various weapons, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. The attacks reportedly injured five people in the region, hitting residential infrastructure and a shopping mall in Beryslav.

In the past day, Russian attacks against eastern Donetsk Oblast injured a resident of Yampil, reported Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

An enterprise, 12 houses, and a boiler house were damaged in Russian attacks across the region, Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

Russia also hit private residences and apartment buildings in Kharkiv Oblast as well as an infrastructure facility in the southern city of Mykolaiv, according to the regional governors. No casualties were reported in these oblasts.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
