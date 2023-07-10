4 killed, 20 injured in Russian attacks over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks in three Ukrainian oblasts killed four civilians and wounded 20 more over the past 24 hours, according to the regional authorities.

In total, Russia targeted nine Ukrainian regions — Sumy, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia.

Russian forces hit a residential area in the frontline town of Orikihiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, during the distribution of humanitarian aid, the regional administration wrote on July 10. Four people were killed, and 13 more people were injured, according to the latest update by the Prosecutor General’s Office.

In total, Russia launched 36 attacks on ten settlements in the region, wounding another person in Novodanylivka, the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration added.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 51 times on July 9, firing 328 projectiles from various weapons, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. The attacks reportedly injured five people in the region, hitting residential infrastructure and a shopping mall in Beryslav.

In the past day, Russian attacks against eastern Donetsk Oblast injured a resident of Yampil, reported Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

An enterprise, 12 houses, and a boiler house were damaged in Russian attacks across the region, Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

Russia also hit private residences and apartment buildings in Kharkiv Oblast as well as an infrastructure facility in the southern city of Mykolaiv, according to the regional governors. No casualties were reported in these oblasts.