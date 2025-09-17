Russian strikes kill 3, injure 54, hit Ukrainian railway infrastructure over past day

At least three civilians were killed and 54 were injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional authorities reported on Sept. 17.

The attacks show that civilians remain a primary target in Russia's military operations. Moscow continues to refuse an unconditional ceasefire while escalating drone and missile assaults.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russian forces launched 172 Shahed-type attack and decoy drones, along with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile, overnight.

Air defenses intercepted 136 drones, but 34 drones and two missiles struck 13 locations.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian strikes killed one person and injured 23 others, including four children, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. Russian forces targeted 15 regional settlements more than 500 times.

Russian attacks in war-torn Donetsk Oblast also killed one person — in the city of Kostiantynivka — and injured nine more, said Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Six more people were injured in Russian strikes in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

One person died and 15 others were injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Russian forces damaged nine apartment buildings and 17 houses.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russian attacks injured a 74-year-old man, who was subsequently hospitalized, according to Governor Viacheslav Chaus.

The city of Kropyvnytskyi in Kirovohrad Oblast and 44 additional settlements in the region were left without electricity after the Russian overnight attack, local authorities said.

During its overnight assault, Moscow also targeted Ukraine's railway infrastructure, Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) reported. Some trains are now running on alternative routes.