2 killed, 5 injured in Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Russia launched an attack against the western part of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 29, killing two civilians and injuring five others, regional Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The strike targeted the Kamianske district, damaging an uninhabited three-story building, authorities said. The attack also damaged nearby medical facilities, including a maternity hospital and a hospital ward.

Two of the injured victims, including a pregnant woman, are in serious condition as a result of the attack, while three others are described as being in moderate condition.

No additional information was provided on the victims or their injuries. The identities of the deceased victims was not provided.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a region in central-eastern Ukraine, is regularly targeted in Russian aerial and artillery attacks, often resulting in civilian casualties.

Recent weeks saw Russia escalate its strikes across Ukraine, launching record numbers of drones and missiles across the country.

Over the past day, at least four people were killed and 40 injured across Ukrainian regions in Russian strikes.



















