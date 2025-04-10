The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attack
Russian missile attack kills 1, injures 6 in Dnipro

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 10, 2025 8:56 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack against Dnipro, Ukraine, on April 10, 2025. (Ukraine's Emergency Servise / Telegram)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian missile strike on the city of Dnipro killed a 42-year-old man and injured six others on April 10, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

"A large-scale fire broke out at the site of the strike. There is damage on the territory of a civilian facility," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Among the injured is a 55-year-old woman in serious condition. The others are hospitalized in moderate condition. Firefighters continue efforts to contain the blaze.

The strike destroyed part of a storage facility belonging to Biosphere Corporation, a Ukrainian manufacturer of household goods. Company founder Andrii Zdesenko said the attack caused serious damage.

"We are now working to eliminate the fire to prevent it from spreading to our production facilities," he said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Dnipro, Ukraine's fourth-largest city and a critical logistics and humanitarian hub in the country's central-east, has faced repeated Russian missile and drone attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The attacks come as Moscow continues to refuse a U.S. proposal for a total 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Kyiv has already said it is ready to accept a full ceasefire once Russia also complies with the terms.

‘Putin is pure evil’ — Trump’s spiritual advisor on Russia’s war against Ukraine
When U.S. President Donald Trump paused military aid to Ukraine last month, the man described as his “spiritual advisor,” Pastor Mark Burns, backed the decision. This week, Burns is urging him to send Kyiv more tanks, fighter jets, and air defense. “I now believe that supporting Ukraine is America
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

