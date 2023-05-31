1 killed, 13 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the last 24 hours, Russian attacks were reported in Ukraine's nine oblasts in the country's east, north, and south.

Those are Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts.

According to regional authorities, one civilian was killed, and 13 more were injured, including a child.

Russian attacks killed one person in Donetsk Oblast's Chasiv Yar and injured six in other regional settlements, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Thirteen homes, two high-rises, farm buildings, an education facility, a correctional facility, a library, and two medical facilities were damaged in Donetsk Oblast, said Kyrylenko.

Russian forces hit a transport company near Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of May 31, slightly injuring an eight-year-old boy, reported Governor Serhii Lysak. A two-story residential building, a private residence, and garages were reportedly damaged in the attack.

The consequences of Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts on May 30-31, 2023. (Pavlo Kyrylenko, Mykola Lukashuk/Telegram)

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast in Ukraine's south 49 times, firing 219 rounds from various weapons, the regional administration wrote. The attacks reportedly wounded five civilians in the region.

Russia targeted three districts in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, wounding a 72-year-old man in Vovchansk, said Oleh Syniehubov, the oblast governor. The attacks damaged an apartment and an educational institution, he added.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, Russian May 30 shelling of Ochakiv on the Black Sea coast damaged homes and outbuildings, according to Governor Vitalii Kim. No casualties were reported.

The Russian military attacked 17 settlements in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast, damaging 16 houses and infrastructure facilities, the regional administration said on Facebook. There were no casualties.

On May 30, Russian forces targeted six communities in northeastern Sumy Oblast, the regional administration wrote. Six garages caught fire, and one five-story building, two two-story buildings, three houses, and a power line were reportedly damaged.