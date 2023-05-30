Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration said on May 30 that Russian forces shelled six communities in Sumy Oblast.

According to officials, Russian forces targeted the communities of Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, Novoslobidske, Seredyna-Buda, and Shalyhyne.

Officials recorded 55 strikes with mortars, artillery, and grenade launchers in the settlements.

In the Seredyna-Buda community, six garages caught fire, and one five-story building, two two-story buildings, three houses, and a power line were damaged as a result of Russia’s attacks.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.