1 civilian killed, 2 injured in Russian shelling of Nikopol

A 48-year-old man was killed as a result of a Russian heavy artillery attack on the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak reported on April 30.

Two other people, a 46-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man, were injured.

According to Lysak, six multi-story residential buildings and 6 private houses, two gas pipelines, and a power line were damaged.

“Terror of civilians, destruction, death are the ‘trademarks’ of the aggressor,” Lysak said. “We, Ukrainians, have our own (trademark). We bring light, revive from ruins, cherish all that is dear to the heart.”

Nikopol, home to over 115,000 residents, is constantly shelled by the Russian army. On April 12, four civilians were injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops of a residential area in the city.

The city sits across the Dnipro River from the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in neighboring Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where Europe's biggest nuclear power plant was occupied by Russian forces since March 4, 2022.





