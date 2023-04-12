Governor: Russia shells Nikopol, injuring 4 people

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled the residential area of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 12, wounding four civilians, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

The rescuers pulled a man and a woman, both aged 72 years old, from under the rubble, and later they were hospitalized, said Lysak.

Two more victims, an 87-year-old man, and a 74-year-old woman, will reportedly receive medical treatment at home.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Nikopol, Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on April 12, 2023. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram) The emergency workers are evacuating one of the victims of the Russian attack on Nikopol, Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on April 12, 2023. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)

The Russian shelling damaged 13 houses, two farm buildings, and a car, added the governor.

Ukrainian-controlled Nikopol sits across the Dnipro River from the city of Enerhodar, built around Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant and occupied by Russian forces since March 4, 2022. Russia has used the plant as a base to launch attacks on Ukraine.