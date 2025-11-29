Zelensky's ex-chief of staff Yermak says 'going to the front' after resigning amid corruption probe

Former Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said he intends to go to the front line after resigning from his post amid a major corruption investigation, the New York Post reported on Nov. 28, citing a letter he sent the outlet.

"I'm going to the front and am prepared for any reprisals," he said. "I am an honest and decent person."

Yermak's remarks came after the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) searched his premises on Nov. 28 as part of a sweeping probe into alleged embezzlement at state nuclear operator Energoatom.

The case is the biggest corruption investigation of President Volodymyr Zelensky's tenure and has already forced the dismissal of Ukraine's energy and justice ministers.

Yermak did not say when he plans to deploy or whether he will join Ukraine's Armed Forces. His letter suggested he stepped down to avoid political fallout for Zelensky.

"I've been desecrated, and my dignity hasn't been protected, despite having been in Kyiv since Feb. 24, 2022," he wrote. "Therefore, I don't want to create problems for Zelensky; I'm going to the front."

Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Olha Stefanishyna told the New York Post that investigators conducted searches at Yermak's home, but "no procedural actions followed afterwards."

She said Yermak resigned to "cut off speculations."

Appointed in 2020, Yermak became one of the most powerful figures in the Ukrainian government, with influence stretching across security, diplomacy, and domestic politics.

Despite long-standing criticism, Zelensky repeatedly defended him and dismissed claims that Yermak wielded excessive authority.

Independent outlet Ukrainska Pravda reported on Nov. 24, citing sources, that investigators implicated Yermak in the Energoatom scheme and referred to him as "Ali Baba."

Ukraine's chief anti-corruption prosecutor, Oleksandr Klymenko, said earlier in November that "Ali Baba" held meetings and assigned tasks to law enforcement agencies aimed at pressuring NABU detectives and anti-corruption prosecutors.

The Energoatom case — which includes allegations of luxury property purchases financed through the scheme, including one near Kyiv reportedly intended for Yermak — has triggered calls within the president's circle to remove him to restore public trust.

Yermak is not the first high-ranking official to leave office and volunteer for front-line service. Former Chernivtsi Oblast Governor Serhii Osachuk deployed after his deputy was implicated in humanitarian aid embezzlement.