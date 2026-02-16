Zelensky warns of new Russian strikes on Ukraine as Geneva peace talks resume

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Feb. 16 that Russia is preparing new large-scale attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure as Kyiv's negotiating team arrived in Geneva for another round of peace talks with the United States and Russia.

"Intelligence reports that the Russians are preparing new massive strikes on energy, and air defense must be configured properly," Zelensky said in his nightly address.

He urged partners to ensure the timely delivery of air defense support, saying delays could increase the damage from strikes.

"Any delay in supplying air defense missiles, any untimely delivery works for scaling up the damage from the strikes," he said, adding that commitments discussed at the recent Munich Security Conference should be implemented quickly.

Zelensky said his delegation had arrived in Geneva and was preparing for negotiations, but cautioned that continued Russian attacks could make progress harder.

"Russia cannot resist the temptation of the last days of winter cold and wants to inflict painful blows on Ukrainians," he said. "The more of this evil comes from Russia, the harder it will be for everyone to reach any agreements with them."

He said Ukraine has agreed to what he called realistic U.S. proposals, including an unconditional, long-term ceasefire, but said Russia has rejected the idea and continues assaults at the front and attacks on cities and energy facilities.

"We expect partners to act so that coercing the aggressor into peace truly works," he said.