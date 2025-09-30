KI logo
Zelensky warns of 'critical' situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after weeklong outage

by Olena Goncharova
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 30 that the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been cut off from the electrical grid for seven consecutive days, the longest such outage since the start of the full-scale war.

"It is now the seventh day – by the way, it is something that has never happened before – of an emergency situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The situation is critical," Zelensky said in his evening address.

The president warned that the facility, Europe’s largest nuclear plant, is relying solely on diesel generators to keep safety systems functioning after Russian strikes severed its external power lines. Located in Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar on the Dnipro River, the plant sits close to the front line.

"The generators and the plant were not designed for this, and have never operated in this mode for so long. And we already have information that one generator has failed," he said.

Zelensky accused Moscow of obstructing the repair of the power lines through continued shelling, adding: "And this is a threat to absolutely everyone. No terrorist in the world has ever dared to do to a nuclear plant what Russia is doing right now." He said he had ordered Ukraine’s government and diplomats to bring international attention to the crisis.

Russia, which seized the plant in 2022, claimed last week that it has been providing backup power since an attack it blamed on Ukraine. The six reactors have been shut down since Moscow’s occupation, but the facility still requires electricity to maintain cooling and prevent a nuclear incident.

The Zaporizhzhia plant has faced repeated safety concerns since Russia’s invasion, including power outages, shelling in the vicinity, and staffing shortages.

Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Tuesday, September 30
