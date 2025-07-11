Zelensky urges US senators to 'increase sanctions pressure on Russia'

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with United States Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal on July 10, urging stronger sanctions against Russia and emphasizing the need to maintain international pressure to bring an end to Moscow's continued aggression.

The meeting took place in Rome on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference—a two-day event focused on mobilizing political and private-sector support for Ukraine’s reconstruction. Senators Graham (R-S.C.) and Blumenthal (D-Conn.) attended both the conference and a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

During the meeting with the senators, Zelensky stressed the "need to increase sanctions pressure on Russia, which, despite enormous losses, shows no intention of ending its aggression against Ukraine."

In recent weeks, Russia has intensified its attacks, launching record numbers of drones at Kyiv and other civilian targets.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to the senators for introducing a bipartisan sanctions bill, which has already garnered support from 85 U.S. senators. He said the bill's adoption would "serve as an important lever to compel the aggressor state to engage in real negotiations" and "pressure... those who continue to support Russia’s war of aggression."

The legislation, first introduced in April 2025, proposes a 500% tariff on imports from countries that continue to purchase Russian oil and raw materials.

Despite months of delay, Senator Graham recently said that—following a conversation with former President Donald Trump—Congress is preparing to advance the bill after the July recess.

Beyond sanctions, the leaders discussed broader U.S. support for Ukraine's defense, including the continued supply of weapons, plans for joint arms production, and Ukraine's readiness to purchase a large defense package from the United States.

Zelensky also highlighted the urgent need to bolster Ukraine's air defense, warning that Russia may soon launch attacks involving up to 1,000 drones at a time.