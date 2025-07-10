Rubio discusses 'new approach' to ending Russian war in talks with Lavrov despite US 'frustration'

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he discussed a "new and different approach" to ending Moscow's war in Ukraine during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Malaysia on July 10, speaking at a follow-up press conference.

"I wouldn't characterize it as something that guarantees peace, but it’s a concept that, you know, that I'll take back to the president (Donald Trump)," Rubio said, without giving further details.

"We're going to continue to stay involved where we see opportunities to make a difference."

Moscow has consistently ignored a U.S.-proposed ceasefire agreement, has escalated attacks on Ukrainian civilians, and Russian President Vladimir Putin declared in June that "all of Ukraine is ours."

Russia and Ukraine have held two rounds of face-to-face talks in Istanbul this year, first on May 16 and again on June 2, following more than three years without direct negotiations. The meetings resulted in major prisoner exchanges, but no significant steps toward a ceasefire.

Rubio's remarks came after a meeting with Lavrov, which took place after another Russia's large-scale drone and missile strike on Ukraine.

The diplomatic push continues amid efforts by Trump to broker a ceasefire and peace agreement in Ukraine. However, despite Moscow's intensified attacks, the Trump administration neither imposed new sanctions on Moscow since taking office nor approved additional aid packages.

On July 2, the Pentagon announced a pause in deliveries of key military aid to Kyiv, including Patriot interceptors and precision-guided munitions.

Trump later denied involvement in the decision and expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin for failing to pursue a ceasefire. As of July 10, shipments of at least some weapons to Ukraine have been reportedly resumed.

Earlier in a day, Rubio said that aid to Kyiv is proceeding according to the established schedule. He also echoed Trump’s "disappointment and frustration at the lack of progress."

"We need to see a roadmap moving forward about how this (war) can conclude. And then we shared some ideas about what that might look like," Rubio added.