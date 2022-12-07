Zelensky: Ukraine has liberated 1,888 settlements since Feb. 24

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces had liberated 1,888 settlements since Feb. 24, while almost as many towns and villages remain under Russian occupation.

“This means that now the fate of millions of people is being decided on the battlefield in Ukraine. Millions – who can be saved,” Zelensky said in an address to the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation on Dec. 7.

Parts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk oblasts, and all of Crimea remain under Russian occupation, some of which have been occupied since 2014.