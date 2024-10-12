Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Victory Plan, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, War, Presidential Office
Edit post

Zelensky to publicly unveil 'victory plan' in coming days, Podolyak says

by Dmytro Basmat October 13, 2024 2:10 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) shakes hands with U.S. President Joe Biden during an event with world leaders launching a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukrainian Recovery and Reconstruction on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 25, 2024. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky will publicly unveil his "victory plan" to Ukrainians in "a matter of days," Presidential Office advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Oct. 12.

Zelensky's five-point victory plan includes military and diplomatic components, including Ukraine's invitation to join NATO, but the full details of the peace framework have not yet been publicized. The goal of the plan is to strengthen Ukraine's future negotiating position and push Russia to make a just peace, Kyiv has said.

Zelensky has already presented, to mixed results, the victory plan to a number of Western leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, among others.

"The key points are already clear, but (Zelensky) will add details that will clearly state what kind of programme of pressure it is, why it is important, and why it is parallel (to the peace formula), Podolyak said on the country's marathon TV broadcast, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, said on Sept. 29 that the plan will be presented to Ukrainians without some "sensitive" details to prevent information from leaking to Russia.

"Everything that becomes public is heard not only in our country, but also by the enemy. That is why some details of this plan are classified. But it is important to see the implementation of this plan on enemy territory," Yermak said.

Zelensky has said that the plan is designed to push Russian President Vladimir Putin into a fair peace agreement by boosting Ukraine’s firepower, including by requesting more weapons and lifting restrictions on long-range missile strikes - giving it an upper hand two and a half years into Russia’s full-scale invasion.

"It is important to understand what we are going to do at each stage of the war. I think the president will deliver the presentation quite effectively," Podolyak concluded.

What we know about the ‘victory plan’ Zelensky presented to Biden
Though full details have not been revealed yet, the plan has been presented by Zelensky as a bit to force Russia into peace talks and a fair resolution
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.