Zelensky to publicly unveil 'victory plan' in coming days, Podolyak says

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky will publicly unveil his "victory plan" to Ukrainians in "a matter of days," Presidential Office advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said on Oct. 12.

Zelensky's five-point victory plan includes military and diplomatic components, including Ukraine's invitation to join NATO, but the full details of the peace framework have not yet been publicized. The goal of the plan is to strengthen Ukraine's future negotiating position and push Russia to make a just peace, Kyiv has said.

Zelensky has already presented, to mixed results, the victory plan to a number of Western leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, among others.

"The key points are already clear, but (Zelensky) will add details that will clearly state what kind of programme of pressure it is, why it is important, and why it is parallel (to the peace formula), Podolyak said on the country's marathon TV broadcast, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, said on Sept. 29 that the plan will be presented to Ukrainians without some "sensitive" details to prevent information from leaking to Russia.

"Everything that becomes public is heard not only in our country, but also by the enemy. That is why some details of this plan are classified. But it is important to see the implementation of this plan on enemy territory," Yermak said.

Zelensky has said that the plan is designed to push Russian President Vladimir Putin into a fair peace agreement by boosting Ukraine’s firepower, including by requesting more weapons and lifting restrictions on long-range missile strikes - giving it an upper hand two and a half years into Russia’s full-scale invasion.

"It is important to understand what we are going to do at each stage of the war. I think the president will deliver the presentation quite effectively," Podolyak concluded.